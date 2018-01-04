President must also be held responsible: JO

In the wake of President Maithripala Sirisena’s statement on the Central Bank bond scam, the joint opposition today said President Sirisena should also be held responsible for the fraud as he was the appointing authority of Arjuna Mahendran as the Central Bank Governor who cleaned out the Treasury.
Addressing a news conference on behalf of the joint opposition, former minister Prof. G.L. Peiris said President Sirisena had only appointed Mr. Mahendran. He also said yesterday’s President Sirisena’s statement was merely to distance himself from the fraud which had caused a whopping loss of Rs. 11 billion to the state.
“Though President Sirisena vowed to recover money through legal means as Mr. Mahendran being a Singaporean would have spirited away the stolen money. Therefore, it is practically difficult to prosecute him. Even if he is prosecuted, the extradition law has to be applied which is a long and complicated process,” he added.
He said the second bond scam had taken place after the Parliament was dissolved and added that it could have been prevented if President Sirisena had not dissolved the Parliament allowing the the Parliamentary Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) headed by former Minister D.E.W. Gunasekera to proceed with the investigations.
While referring to the statement by President Sirisena that the Bond Commission is of the opinion that similar incidents as revealed in the Commission Report had happened even in 2008, he said it was completely outside the scope of the commission to consider about it and urged the authorities not to distract the attention of the people. (Kalathma Jayawardhane)
Video by Sanjeewa
Sofia Thursday, 4 January 2018 17:41
Yes we know that ; catching/recovering stolen assets is a long and complicated process, Otherwise your bosses of the R family would have been in jail long ago. Why are you afraid to comment and inquire into past incidents from 2010 to 2015 - because your bosses past will come out.
Reply : 3 35
MOUTHPIECE, Thursday, 4 January 2018 17:44
Professor Sir, Didn't you give this lecture to your former President?. People are waiting to see the serious corrupt acts took place during your regime and how you all covered up everything.
Reply : 3 33
Docuk Thursday, 4 January 2018 18:05
Prof! Like you and your boss will take responsibility for the financial meltdown you all created? For the missings and the killings? For the plundering ? Hahahahah you are a funny man! We only know that you lot and this lot are driving the country over the clif and poor folks will pay for all this.
Reply : 3 29
Nihal Amarasekera Thursday, 4 January 2018 18:09
This one is talking BS
Reply : 3 25
sobers Thursday, 4 January 2018 18:10
GL is an outdated politician, it's time that he retires and rests at home.
Reply : 3 28
TONY Thursday, 4 January 2018 18:47
TODAY YOU ARE MAKING BOLD STATEMENTS AGAINST THE PRESIDENT. UNDER MR YOU WERE NOT ONLY SILENT BUT ALSO AIDED HIM TO BE A DICTATOR
Reply : 3 21
Sincere Thursday, 4 January 2018 19:26
GL has, for the first time in his life, heard the term "fraud".
Reply : 3 15
Kadiya Thursday, 4 January 2018 20:21
Onna kiwwa!!!
Reply : 0 0
Kumara Dharmarathne Thursday, 4 January 2018 21:05
Prof. G.L.Peiris, How about the voters who voted President in as President of this country? Are they also to be held responsible for the Bond issue?
Reply : 0 0
vms Thursday, 4 January 2018 21:28
Professor, don't fool us .When you were with Mahinda you hardly opened your mouth when Mahinda family was robbing . Keep your mouth shout.
Reply : 0 1
