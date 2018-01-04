Subscribe

Manoj Sirisena sworn-in as SPC Sports Minister

Southern Provincial Council (SPC) member Manoj Sirisena was appointed as the Minister of Sports and Youth affairs, Culture and Arts, Social Welfare, Probationary Care and Child Protection, Women’s Affairs, Housing and Construction and Manpower and Employment.

He was sworn-in today before President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat.

The Southern Province Governor Hemakumara Nanayakkara, Chief Minister Shan Wijayalal De Silva and others participated on this occasion.

  • Eds Thursday, 4 January 2018 19:39

    Who is this guy and why are there so many posts given to one man?Besides isn't this a violation of election law to be appointing people from no where?

