Two Sri Lankan leopard cubs born in England Zoo

Banham Zoo at Norfolk in England is celebrating the birth of two rare and endangered Sri Lankan leopard cubs which were born in September, the Eastern Daily Press reported on Wednesday.
With fewer than 1,000 Sri Lankan Leopards in the wild, the birth of the cubs has been warmly welcomed by the zookeepers at Banham.
These endangered animals have bred successfully at the zoo for many years but this is the first time for Sariska and her mate Mias, wrote Harriet Orrell.
Michael Woolham, the zoo’s animal manager, said it’s very exciting for the zoo.
“Sariska has so far been a super mother - very attentive and protective. I’m sure the cubs are going to grow up to be very healthy. Because Banham has a lot of experience with big cats and in particular Sri Lankan leopards, Mias was sent to us with the view that we might be able to persuade him to breed.”
The cubs, now almost four months old, have had their veterinary checks and vaccinations and have been identified as two females.
Meanwhile, the Eastern Daily Press has launched a competition to name the pair of baby leopards.
Banham Zoo said it would like the cubs to be given names associated with Sri Lanka and is inviting readers to send their suggestions.
To enter, email two name suggestions to marketing@zsea.org
The competition closes on Friday, January 5.
Fernandez Thursday, 4 January 2018 16:24
There are so many "Sri Lankan Tiger" cubs born in England.
Reply : 15 14
clinton Thursday, 4 January 2018 17:32
Breed them because not many "TIGERS" are found here.
Reply : 6 1
Uchikun Thursday, 4 January 2018 17:45
This is great news. Ironically this is the same time where a Sri Lankan leopard was cornered by the villages in Hatton. Luckily the leopard escaped. It may not be too far when we may have to visit England to see our leopards.
Reply : 0 5
Sanka Thursday, 4 January 2018 18:06
My suggestions are name them as Mahendran and Allosious to remember their skills.
Reply : 5 3
Ranjanie Thursday, 4 January 2018 18:58
Not only our animals it's about time we gave back the whole country to the brits. when they left we were left with a surplus now we have accumulated debt for 50 generations. the so called majority community in this country is far too selfish to honestly govern they have proved it time and again.
Reply : 1 4
ns.ns Thursday, 4 January 2018 19:10
At least they are protected in the zoo. They have no chance of survival in SL due to the careless tourist industry or the heartless village folk who harm them.
Reply : 0 5
Kadiya Thursday, 4 January 2018 20:41
Soon the JO and JVP will breathe down the neck of the govt. asking them to get the cubs to Sri Lanka!!!!!!!!
Reply : 0 0
A Hettiarachchi Thursday, 4 January 2018 21:34
The two cubs and their mother appear to be well-looked after. It's really a happy news.
Reply : 0 0
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.