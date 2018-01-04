Ravi's penthouse: Nettikumara ordered to give statement to CID

Shanil Nettikumara-who allegedly levelled death threats to the brother of Anika Wijeysuriya for giving evidence before the Bond Commission regarding Former Minister Ravi Karunanayake's Penthouse rental payment by Arjun Aloysius-was today directed to record statement with the CID over the inquiry by Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne.
The suspect was present in Court and the Magistrate released the suspect on a surety bail of Rs. 150,000.
According to the complaint to the CID, Businessman Nettikumara had telephoned Anika Wijeysuriya's brother and threatened with death over testifying before the Commission against former Minister Karunanayake. (Shehan Chamika Silva)
Thursday, 4 January 2018 15:08
'Bond' is a way to transfer money from one source to another within the country. Otherwise outsiders take hold of the local hi-finance like the private federal-reserve bank in US. When tooo many people mishandle it for personal benefits it become MULTI-BOND.
Reply
Thursday, 4 January 2018 15:09
Rich nieces of corrupt ministers burning their fingers unnecessary while trying to show solidarity to their uncles in power..
Reply
Thursday, 4 January 2018 16:00
President Sirisena may not be a charismatic leader .. But I personally feel he has re-established the rule of law in this country. I would like to see these high profile robbers are sent to jail. I am very sure these type of manipulation's were done during last regime also. but there were no rule of law in the country at that time
Reply
