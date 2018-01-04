Ravi's penthouse: Nettikumara ordered to give statement to CID

2018-01-04 14:27:18

Shanil Nettikumara-who allegedly levelled death threats to the brother of Anika Wijeysuriya for giving evidence before the Bond Commission regarding Former Minister Ravi Karunanayake's Penthouse rental payment by Arjun Aloysius-was today directed to record statement with the CID over the inquiry by Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne.

The suspect was present in Court and the Magistrate released the suspect on a surety bail of Rs. 150,000.

According to the complaint to the CID, Businessman Nettikumara had telephoned Anika Wijeysuriya's brother and threatened with death over testifying before the Commission against former Minister Karunanayake. (Shehan Chamika Silva)