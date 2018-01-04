Bond Report-Convene Parliament immediately: JVP

2018-01-04 12:55:37

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) today called on the Government to convene Parliament immediately so as to amend laws, including the Monetary Act, as recommended by the PCoI Report.

JVP MP Vijitha Herath said Parliament is scheduled to be convened on January 23 and urged the Government to convene it immediately as normal procedure would take long time to amend laws.

President Maithripala Sirisena in his special statement said yesterday that the Commission had recommended adapting of a new Monetary Act in order to avoid malpractices in the Central Bank in future. (Ajith Siriwardana)

Video by Isuru