Bond Report-Convene Parliament immediately: JVP

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) today called on the Government to convene Parliament immediately so as to amend laws, including the Monetary Act, as recommended by the PCoI Report.
JVP MP Vijitha Herath said Parliament is scheduled to be convened on January 23 and urged the Government to convene it immediately as normal procedure would take long time to amend laws.
President Maithripala Sirisena in his special statement said yesterday that the Commission had recommended adapting of a new Monetary Act in order to avoid malpractices in the Central Bank in future. (Ajith Siriwardana)
Video by Isuru
Yahapalana Mean Thursday, 4 January 2018 14:02
Very good.Thanks to JVP cope chairman Hon. Hadunhetti. Yahapalana means ,President should find only UNP faults and not previous MR government faults. Therefore, President will not appoint commission to find faults in Srilankan Airline. He should think about the future of SLFP and not the Country because he is the leader of SLFP. JR also thought in similar way about UNP. President should be independent or not ?
Reply : 7 21
Voting Trend Thursday, 4 January 2018 14:15
JVP HadunHetti COPE Chairman should be commended in bond case. JVP Lal kantha is a fellow to do strikes in Sri Lanka. So people will not vote to JVP. In SAITAM case also JVP is negative. UNP Ranil is good , he allows President to find faults of UNP and punish them. President protects SLFP and MR family members. Accordingly, who is the honest leader or party to select ?
Reply : 4 33
ransam Friday, 5 January 2018 08:11
"UNP Ranil is good" LOL. Appoint useless Royal friends and allowing them to rob in daylight is good? He even tried to save them by appointing a committee of UNP lawyers to investigate and concluding that nothing has happened and even refused to remove AM from Governor of central bank.
Reply : 0 1
Jagath Leanage Thursday, 4 January 2018 14:51
You were the people who made a good noise in the parliament . So people of the country should know the full and detail contents of the pcoi report .
Reply : 2 7
Yeti Thursday, 4 January 2018 20:12
Precisely, not only noise they also were the judges and jury of this whole affair, so why are they now whining to convene Parliament on this?
Reply : 0 5
BuffaloaCitizen Thursday, 4 January 2018 15:05
Punish Bond Scammers, but also punish the mega corruptions that happened in the last government including the crimes against humanity without bias towards race, religion and position.
Reply : 2 35
BV Thursday, 4 January 2018 15:27
Yes convene parliament immediately,we need to make some speeches and draw an extra days pay together with allowances.
Reply : 3 15
Yahiya Thursday, 4 January 2018 15:33
First must refer by Attorney general department.
Reply : 0 6
De Silva Thursday, 4 January 2018 16:57
What for?? Just to waste tax payers money. There won’t be any productive discussion. They will only start shouting
Reply : 0 10
TONY Thursday, 4 January 2018 18:58
JVP BE PATIENT, WHATS THE HURRY
Reply : 0 3
AM Thursday, 4 January 2018 19:08
There is no hurry to convene parliament unless some persons misses the parliamentary breakfast
Reply : 0 9
Eds Thursday, 4 January 2018 20:05
All the UNPers in here are acting like Kerosene soaked Gerandi ...... don't worry, the SLFP including Sirisena is in this too
Reply : 4 7
Kadiya Thursday, 4 January 2018 20:18
Big deal, they all think that they've got this govt. by its cojones. Like winning a lottery. Silly buggers!!!
Reply : 0 7
