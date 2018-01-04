Two arrested over death of British national

Two suspects were apprehended yesterday in connection with the mysterious death of a British National whose body was recovered at Araliya Uyana in Maligawatte on Tuesday (2), the Police said.
They said the suspects who are residents of Maligawatta and Maradana will be produced to the Chief Magistrate’s Court, Aluthkade today.
Arturo Zoller Thursday, 4 January 2018
