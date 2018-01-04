Subscribe

One dies after being knocked down by a lorry

2018-01-04 11:31:48
One person died while another sustained injuries after being knocked down by a lorry at the D. R. Wijewardena Mawatha, Colombo this morning, the Police said.

They said the victims were standing on the grass verge of the road when the tragedy took place. had fled the scene after the incident.

It was reported that the driver and the partner of the lorry had fled the scene after the incident.
The deceased aged 44 was identified as a resident of Dehiwala. (Sheain Fernandopulle)

Further investigations are being carried out by the police. (Sheain Fernandopulle) 

 

 

Video by Buddhi

