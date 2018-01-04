Chinese company has no authority to hoist Chinese flag: Gammanpila

Pivithuru Hela Urumaya (PHU) yesterday claimed that the Chinese Company which was handling the Hambantota Port Project did not have the authority to hoist the Chinese flag within Sri Lankan territory.
It was reported that the Chinese flag and the Sri Lankan flag were hoisted in the Hambantota Port premises on January 1 with both flags at the same level though it had been the custom to hoist the Sri Lankan flag at a higher level than the other flags.
PHU General Secretary and MP Udaya Gammanpila told a news conference that only the Chinese Embassy had the authority to hoist the Chinese flag in Sri Lanka and at events at which the Chinese leader was participating.
“Hoisting a flag belonging to a certain country at a certain place depicts its authority over that land. The Chinese Company has no right to hoist the Chinese flag. They are also governed by the Sri Lankan law and they should abide by it,” he said.
The MP said the flag-hoisting incident raised doubts as to whether the Hambantota Port belonged to China and it was questionable whether there were more agreements which were not revealed with this regard. (Kalathma Jayawardhane)
Sincere Thursday, 4 January 2018 10:46
Can you please tell us whether you could see any Sri Lanka's National flag hoisted anywhere when the Southern and the Airport expressways were opened during your regime. Also tell us the reason for that.
Silva Thursday, 4 January 2018 13:06
You lot along with the Rajapaksas invite the Chinese into Sri Lanka and tried to sell our country to them. Now why are you pretending to have a problem with this!?
Countryman Thursday, 4 January 2018 10:49
ඇයි මහත්තයෝ දැන් එහෙම කියන්නේ? ඔයාලානේ චින්නුන්ට දොල-පිදේනි දිලා මේ රටේ බින්න බහින්න දුන්නේ...!
Lord Wolfstein Thursday, 4 January 2018 11:25
If the Sri Lanka flag is hoisted together with another flag, then the flag of Sri Lanka should hang slightly higher. That's right. However, anyone can raise a foreign flag on their property. Mr. Udaya Gammanpila, what a nonsense to assume that this property belongs to the country whose flag is hoisted there.
Chatura Thursday, 4 January 2018 21:17
No, according to international law, in a time of peace, the flags of all countries should hand at the same height, in when the said flags are hosted on one country. This is the same in the US. If you're hosting the Sri Lankan flag in US soil, the US flag and Sri Lankan flag should be at the same height. In China if you're hosting the Lion flag, both the Chinese and Lion flags should be at the same height. Flying one flag above the other (even in your own country) is taken as a "declaration of war"under international law.
Frogguy. Thursday, 4 January 2018 11:26
DO YOU HAVE HAD ANY AUTHORITY TO ALTER THE NATIONAL FLAG OF THE COUNTRY THAT YOU DID A COUPLE OF YEARS AGO DONT TRY TO COVER UP YOUR ILLEGAL ACT AND FOOL OTHERS via DM Android App
Coconut Republic Thursday, 4 January 2018 11:47
Alright, let's hoist an Australian flag at his residence.
Pradeep Thursday, 4 January 2018 12:21
Not only that , I saw some famous hotels have hoisted foreign flags, didn't you notice.. ?
woter Thursday, 4 January 2018 13:13
Which frog has done that? Can anyone name 'Sinha Kodiya' Sri Lankan flag?
ANTON Thursday, 4 January 2018 15:28
YET YOU DIDN'T PROTEST WHEN THE LTTE FLAG WAS RAISED IN THE NORTH DID YOU?
public Thursday, 4 January 2018 15:40
This must be the most pressing national issue right now, thank you PHU for bringing this most urgent issue to our attention.
gamini Thursday, 4 January 2018 15:57
your former boss is the one who gave the Chinese the authority to do these kind of thingsTell me what flags were hoisted when the highways were inaugurated by your boss
Roger Halliday Thursday, 4 January 2018 17:14
Mr so called puvithuru please tell the nation that you did not hear the national anthem of China played at the port city during your time in the government. And that's why you did not comment. From what the news papers say are you truly puvithuru?????????
The gemb's grandma Thursday, 4 January 2018 21:02
60 years ago I told my father that we should lease all our harbors one each to the Russians,Chinese,Americans and Indians for an annual fee for 99 years.Fee to increase annually by 10% If needed and if they could afford it make one for the British. So as to protect us we should fence the harbors so that we will not be influenced by the cultures of the tenants. If this was done I could have retired 60 years ago.By the way my dad liked the idea and told it to a famous politician who thought he should go and see a shrink. The politician went on to be the finance minister of this minuscule nation.Oh yes I am still working. Flags did not come into my mind.
