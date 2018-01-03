LG election win is important for the government: PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told the UNP candidates contesting for the February 10 local government election that this poll is of importance for the government if it is to return to power in the year 2020.
The Prime Minister had come up with these sentiments while addressing the candidates at UNP Headquarters in Sirikotha last morning. A candidate who attended the meeting which was held by the Prime Minister said the latter stressed the importance of winning the local government poll citing that a victory will help the present government to return to power.
“He told us to work hard and win the elections while stressing that a victory for the government at the local government is important if it is to return to power in 2020,” this candidate said.
Also he said the Prime Minister informed them that the intention of the government is to allow the local government bodies to play a role in development.
Meanwhile, Minister Finance Mangala Samaraweera who had also spoken during the meeting had said the completion of the investigation of the bond issue is a victory for the government. “It was this government which appointed the commission to look into the bond issue and the completion of it is a victory for the government,” Mr Samaraweera has said.
“This government did not influence the investigation,” he has also said. (Yohan Perera)
Jagath Leanage Wednesday, 3 January 2018 22:07
With this bond scandal , most of the unpers will not go to the poling booth .
Dilrukshi Wednesday, 3 January 2018 22:10
For a change you should sit in the opposition. Please
Saman Wednesday, 3 January 2018 22:11
UNP has not given any reasons to vote for them unless of course exception of diehard UNP fans
Liberal One Wednesday, 3 January 2018 22:36
If you want a federal Sri Lanka, if you want to sign ETCA with india, if you want country's exports to further slide, if you want to destroy local industries and promote multinationals vote for this government. But don't whine 10 years later when Bangladesh overtakes our GDP per capita
Burnt Wednesday, 3 January 2018 22:36
Important to continue on the disastrous path I guess
GH Thursday, 4 January 2018 00:10
But, regrettably, defeat will be the RESULTS!
sathees Thursday, 4 January 2018 01:07
With the PCoI out, Is it still possible for the UNP to Win? If UNP wins, then the Sri Lankans are really really stupid.
cheers Thursday, 4 January 2018 04:40
Mr Prime minister you saw light at the end of the tunnel through a common candidate and if not for maithree you would have been still day dreaming. However winning and loosing always swings both ways but the problem is 3 years in to power what have the UNP done i can only recall the central bank robbery big time and also your political members misusing public money and ministers are buying houses and properties and travelling abroad on tax payers money.
Mr Frustrated Thursday, 4 January 2018 09:10
UNP is a party that brought misery to masses and extravagance to ministers
Sunil Thursday, 4 January 2018 05:50
Of course it will be, especially after what is being revealed now.
Thilak Thursday, 4 January 2018 06:12
Hon PM tell me one good reason to vote for your party is it because u imported a brilliant intellect from Singapore made CB governer and together with your key ministers you did great economic reforms OR is it because you are the king of deals and protecting the previous government robbers and criminals. Hon PM i have sincere doubts about your voter base this time. Pretty sure it will be one of the worst!
Sambo Thursday, 4 January 2018 06:36
With all what has taken place it will very difficult for the UNP to win any further elections and thanks RW, RK, LK, KH for the great part they have played to make it a success.
DD Thursday, 4 January 2018 07:51
Yes people should bring victory for your government as UNP key members are involved in CB robbery.
Thick skull Thursday, 4 January 2018 08:56
I regret very much for voting for UNP in the last general election. PM should step down immediately.
Man Thursday, 4 January 2018 08:58
Yes of course. No influence due to H. E. President and he appointed the new Governor, disregarding the request of PM, to have Mahendran as his Royal pal.
Neil Thursday, 4 January 2018 09:16
It is disappointing to see once a great party reduced to nothing by actions of a few individuals. It is high time that a change of leadership and new faces are brought about to consolidate this party.
dulan Thursday, 4 January 2018 09:41
UNP SLFP and SLPP leaders when in govt as ministers all made huge money and was corrupt. Not just UNP and RK
Polis-pansioneer Thursday, 4 January 2018 09:41
1)Don't vote Multi-Bonds.2)Don't vote V-moll-horu3)Never for Helping-Hambantota horu.4)Never for any of those who took part in Govts. of one of the above three.
