Mahendran responsible: Bond report

Former Central Bank (CB) governor Arjuna Mahendran was responsible for providing internal information to outsiders and has interfered into bond auctions through a system of incorrect and unconventional methods, President Maithripala Sirisena today said quoting the Bond report.
In his special statement on the report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry into CB Bond issuance, the President said senior officials of the Central Bank were inactive before former governor Mahendran.
“It is believed that because they had not questioned about these and had become inactive, such incorrect decisions were made. Mr. Mahendran has made interference into bond auctions through a system of incorrect and unconventional methods and he was responsible for providing internal information to outsiders. One party has used such information to obtain undue monetary profits,” he said.
He said the Perpetual Treasuries Limited has made a minimum benefit of over Rs.688 million in the auction held on February 27, 2015.
“The Commission is of the opinion that further investigations could reveal that this amount could even be more than that. As revealed during the investigations, Perpetual Treasuries Limited has made undue profit of Rs.11,145 millions in the secondary market. In this, the Employees Provident Fund and other government institutions had lost more than Rs. 8.5 billion,” the President said.
Saman Wednesday, 3 January 2018 18:47
ඕක අරුන් කිව්වා ....අපි දැන් බලන්නේ ඕකට මොකක්ද කරන්නේ කියල
Leo Wednesday, 3 January 2018 19:16
ok so we spent millions of rupees on a presidential commision to unearth this obvious fact?
ns.nw Wednesday, 3 January 2018 20:47
If you read the statement/speech, you would have noticed that the cost of the commission has already been recovered by the pending cases. Additionally, there is a difference between belief and evidence.
Mandy Wednesday, 3 January 2018 21:05
That is called due process. You cannot hang on someones say so it must be proved in a court of law with prper evidence.
Arun Wednesday, 3 January 2018 19:32
Put them all behind bars for life time and get us out money back
klaus Wednesday, 3 January 2018 19:52
Justice has been served .. congratulations Mr.president you made a good move
Pramod Fernando Wednesday, 3 January 2018 19:57
හානේ ඇත්තද? අපි දැනුයි දන්නෙ. දැන් එතකොට මෙයාව ගෙනාපු කෙනා බබා ද? කබරගොයිස්ලා තලගොයිස්ලා වෙලා ශේප් වෙනකොට මාර ජොලි අප්පා.
Law Wednesday, 3 January 2018 20:00
Here we are at a very important juncture in Sri Lankan history. Bribery and corruption is about to be nailed. Lets us all hope we the people of Sri Lanka can now enjoy a sign of relief that no one is above the law. even so new laws will be enacted to close the loopholes
Ajith Wednesday, 3 January 2018 20:23
Don't keep too much hopes. This also could be a another drama like SIL REDI.
Ajith Wednesday, 3 January 2018 20:18
Recommended immediate repairs
