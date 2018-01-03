Welikada Prison escape attempt foiled

2018-01-03 15:02:07

An attempt by four inmates of the Welikada Prison to escape had been foiled by jailors this morning, Prisons Spokesman said.

Spokesman Thushara Upuldeniya said the inmates, who were detained in Y-O Ward had broken the locks and attempted to escape, however were caught by the prison guards.

The convicts, who were reported to be younger than 22- were serving 6- 10 year sentences for robberies.

Mr. Upuldeniya said that one of them, who was sentenced to narcotics related crime, had attempted to escape on an earlier occasion as well.

Prison Guards had also recovered a few iron bars from the inmates.

Mr. Upuldeniya said the Prisons Department was conducting an internal investigation over the incident. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)