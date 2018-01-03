Subscribe

Fmr. Divulapitiya OIC arrested over inmate’s death

2018-01-03 14:24:01
Former OIC of the Divulapitiya Police, IP Sumith Premakumara had been arrested by the CID in connection with the death of a suspect in detention at the Negombo Prison.

An investigation was launched after the 50-year-old prisoner at the Negombo Prisons died after being admitted to Hospital in October last year.

The OIC has been arrested on the charges that the prisoner had been assaulted, while he was detained by the Divulapitiya Police.

Earlier, the Police arrested the Acting Crimes OIC of the Divulapitiya Police, IP Saman Priyanka also over the death of the prisoner.

  Comments - 2

  • ANTON Wednesday, 3 January 2018 15:31

    GIVE THEM DEATH PENALTY!

    Reply : 0       5

    64x64

    ANTON Wednesday, 3 January 2018 18:40

    HOW LONG ARE YOU GOING TO ACT LIKE ME .....

    Reply : 0       0

