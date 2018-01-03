Some J’pura nurses on strike

Around 150 nursing staff attached to the Sri Jayewardenepura General Hospital (SJGH) had refused to report to duty today in protest of a newly introduced fingerprint machine, SJGH Director Dr. Susitha Senaratne said.
Dr. Senaratne said the group of nurses staying at the nurses’ quarters had refused to report to duty until the fingerprint machine was removed.
He said that earlier discussions had been held with the nurses’ trade union regarding the matter, but were not successful.
“However, hospital authorities will discuss the matter with Government Nursing Officers Union (GNOU) President Ven. Muruththettuwe Ananda Thera in a short while,” he said.
Dr. Senaratne said the protest however had not impacted hospital services. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)
Prasanna Wednesday, 3 January 2018 12:59
All Government office should have finger print scanner for when entering the office and leaving the office, else we know what happening in there
Reply : 5 28
Rasheed Wednesday, 3 January 2018 15:37
There is no valid reason for the strike. It shows clearly shows that someone is signing the attendance for them.
Reply : 0 4
sobers Wednesday, 3 January 2018 15:47
Finger print machine is so important to increase the quality of Discipline. Nurses should be educated on the importance of it.
Reply : 0 3
Kingsley Wijesinhe Wednesday, 3 January 2018 16:33
Other government offices have fingerprint machines, so why are these people protesting?
Reply : 0 4
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.