Gay population in SL now tops 7500

In a report by the National Venereal Diseases and Prevention of AIDS project it is stated that there are 7500 persons identified as gays in Sri Lanka.
Blood samples of about 1.2 million suspected persons had been examined and 280 persons among them had been identified as victims of AIDS, stated the Director of National Venereal Diseases and Prevention of AIDS Dr Sisira Liyanage. Among this group there had been Women, Men and Children as victims and a majority had been Gay persons, Dr Liyanage states further.
He also said in engaging sex without using condoms had been the main cause of the spread of Venereal Diseases, and they had also detected patients suffering from Syphilis and Gonorrhoea during their examinations.
The report also indicated that a large number of patients suffering from AIDS and Venereal Diseases were found in Colombo, Gampaha, Galle, Kalutara and Kurunegala Districts. (Reka Tharangani Fonseka)
sam Wednesday, 3 January 2018 07:58
Probably 50℅ from our Parliament...
Reply : 8 1
cheers Wednesday, 3 January 2018 08:08
Thanks to Mangala Samaraweera and he will let this grow further
Reply : 6 1
Saman Wednesday, 3 January 2018 08:10
Govt. sponsored population ?
Reply : 6 2
Jagath Leanage Wednesday, 3 January 2018 08:10
Some of our leaders are also gay. Dont know whether they also infected with AIDS .
Reply : 7 1
lanka Wednesday, 3 January 2018 08:12
So what. Why are these people speaking of being Gay as a 'disease'. Are they still in the 19th century ?
Reply : 1 8
Arosha Wednesday, 3 January 2018 08:23
Since none of these STDs are limited to Gay people. I don't see the relevance of National Venereal Diseases and Prevention of AIDS project trying to count the number of gay people in the country. Also 7500 seems a statistically low figure.
Reply : 1 10
Chari Wednesday, 3 January 2018 08:59
What a mess and sad state. Need proper spiritual counselling to take them out of self destruction.
Reply : 8 2
Human Wednesday, 3 January 2018 09:15
The bitter truth is, unlimited freedom lead to human regression. There is no one called gay. It always your mind that create who you are. In conclusion it's a psychological game. There should be a frame work for human otherwise its difficult to understand the differentiate between human and animals.
Reply : 6 4
Jemmy Wednesday, 3 January 2018 09:23
The data is totally wrong. 7500 impossible. It could be more than 20,000 I suppose.
Reply : 1 4
Scooby Doo Wednesday, 3 January 2018 09:34
Very sad. Parents should be given proper guidance on how to grow children, If a child's life is broken into pieces the result will be LGBT and our crazy society will laugh at them.
Reply : 2 3
