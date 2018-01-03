‘Phone calls’ to import rice, fertilizer: MR

Former president and MP Mahinda Rajapaksa said yesterday the country was self-sufficient under his tenure but phone calls are being made today when there are shortages of fertilizer or rice.
“People have to wait at Galle Face Green till a shipment of rice or other food arrive,” he said.
He made these remarks at the launch of the election campaign of the Joint Peoples Front (JPF), the coalition formed by Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and other political parties of the Joint Opposition.
It was launched by Mr. Rajapaksa at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium in Colombo yesterday.
SLPP Chairman G.L. Peiris, leaders of other political parties and MPs of the Joint Opposition attended the launch. (Lahiru Pothmulla)
ANTON Wednesday, 3 January 2018 06:59
TAPPING AND RECORDING OTHER'S PHONE CALLS HAVE BECOME A HOBBY OF LANKAN POLITICIANS.
Reply : 0 0
Palitha Wednesday, 3 January 2018 07:11
During your time too essential items were imported. Have you got amnesia? Not only were coconuts imported but they were destroyed by throwing to the sea by your Minister Johnny Fernando.
Reply : 0 1
Vivienne Wednesday, 3 January 2018 07:38
You have made a good start. Keep the momentum going.
Reply : 0 2
Unchikun Wednesday, 3 January 2018 07:44
Hey man, this is the era of telecommunication and as such this is how things should be. I think you expect to go with a aircraft load of pinheads to import rice and fertilizer.
Reply : 0 1
Kadiya Wednesday, 3 January 2018 08:02
Indeed he and his family and cronies were self sufficient in ill-gotten money during his tenure and nobody can dispute that!
Reply : 0 0
Jagath Leanage Wednesday, 3 January 2018 08:02
Without power this man is talking nonsense now .
Reply : 1 0
Yeti Wednesday, 3 January 2018 08:04
But isn't it so much quicker than sending someone like GL with the begging bowl?
Reply : 0 1
Approach Wednesday, 3 January 2018 08:27
MS is adopting a soft coroner approach on UNP and as such, they are taking too much of advantage over this.This country cannot be ruled by a person wearing Coats
Reply : 1 0
Aruna Wednesday, 3 January 2018 09:09
Food, Oil, Fertilizer, money and many more and finally foreign men to control Central Bank too!
Reply : 0 0
nimal Wednesday, 3 January 2018 09:14
Yes, we don't disagree that there was a lot of rice during your time, but don't forget the natural disasters that wiped out many of our crops during the past two years. Also we remember how your guys went in temples with coconuts (Including stolen coconuts) and begged and wished disasters to the country. Not only rice now we have to import coconut too.
Reply : 0 3
kukula Wednesday, 3 January 2018 09:18
WHAT SIR, WHAT ARE YOU TALKING WE DONT UNDERSTAND SIR
Reply : 0 1
