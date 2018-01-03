‘Phone calls’ to import rice, fertilizer: MR

2018-01-03 04:23:16

Former president and MP Mahinda Rajapaksa said yesterday the country was self-sufficient under his tenure but phone calls are being made today when there are shortages of fertilizer or rice.

“People have to wait at Galle Face Green till a shipment of rice or other food arrive,” he said.

He made these remarks at the launch of the election campaign of the Joint Peoples Front (JPF), the coalition formed by Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and other political parties of the Joint Opposition.

It was launched by Mr. Rajapaksa at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium in Colombo yesterday.

SLPP Chairman G.L. Peiris, leaders of other political parties and MPs of the Joint Opposition attended the launch. (Lahiru Pothmulla)