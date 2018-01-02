Subscribe

PRECIFAC hands over final report to President

The final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to Investigate and Inquire into Serious Acts of Fraud, Corruption and Abuse of Power, State Resources and Privileges (PRECIFAC) was handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena today.

The 1135-page report was handed over to the President at the Presidential Secretariat by Commission Chairman Padman Surasena, Secretary H.W. Gunadasa and PRECIFAC members Vikum Kaluarachchi, R. Ranasinghe, Gihan Kulatunga and P.A.Pramathilaka, the Presidential Media Division said.

  • Arosha Wednesday, 3 January 2018 08:18

    Only 1135 pages? I thought it would at least challenge the Encyclopedia Britannica in size

