PRECIFAC hands over final report to President

2018-01-02 17:59:27

The final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to Investigate and Inquire into Serious Acts of Fraud, Corruption and Abuse of Power, State Resources and Privileges (PRECIFAC) was handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena today.

The 1135-page report was handed over to the President at the Presidential Secretariat by Commission Chairman Padman Surasena, Secretary H.W. Gunadasa and PRECIFAC members Vikum Kaluarachchi, R. Ranasinghe, Gihan Kulatunga and P.A.Pramathilaka, the Presidential Media Division said.