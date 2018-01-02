Govt's future at stake if SAITM not abolished: GMOA

2018-01-02 19:10:08

The GMOA today warned that the government's future was at stake if SAITM was not abolished as promised.

GMOA Assistant Secretary Naveen de Zoysa said they would resort to trade union action if the government attempted to use short cuts to register “bogus degree holders”.

He said the next week would be critical to the government and the ministers if they failed to keep their word and pointed out that if the government continues with its double standards the GMOA would resume its countrywide anti-SAITM fight.

Dr. De Zoysa said the government should abolish SAITM and then decide what is to be done with the students.

He said said some ministers with the help of some Deans of the medical faculties were attempting to politicise the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) but GMOA would not allow the minimum standards in the health service to be destroyed. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)