Subscribe

No objection to use of my image on posters:MR

2018-01-02 14:48:35
4
2392

Former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, in a letter to the Elections Commission (EC) has said, he has no objection to political parties and independent groups contesting the local government polls using his image on posters and cutouts.

Mr. Rajapaksa informed EC Chairman Mahinda Desapriya that he was well aware that posters and cutouts with his image were being used by these political parties.

However, Mr. Rajapaksa said it was up to the EC to take action if anyone violated the law while using such material for election propaganda.

  Recommended Articles

Rs. 14.5 mn robbed in N' Eliya

Rs. 14.5 million was...

Apeksha Hospital to receive long awaited PET scanner on Jan. 25

The long awaited Pos...

‘We need to bring stability into the system’ – Hathurusingha

...

IGP's long wait at Sri Dalada Maligawa

Police Chief Pujith ...

Fire at Singer Mega showroom

A fire broke out at ...

Pay tribute to your parents

...

  Comments - 4

  • Dhammika Tuesday, 2 January 2018 15:04

    If so MR is no longer a member of the SLFP .

    Reply : 5       29

    Countryman Tuesday, 2 January 2018 15:07

    Better kissing the hand that cannot be chopped...!

    Reply : 13       9

    Tuesday, 2 January 2018 15:23

    OBJECTION

    Reply : 1       9

    photographer. Tuesday, 2 January 2018 15:34

    BETTER TO DISPLAY IT WITHOUT DYING THE HAIR AND MOUSTACE AND SANE ANY MAKEUP . via DM Android App

    Reply : 8       31

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty