Body of a British national recovered in Maligawatte

A body of British national, aged 37 had been recovered this morning at Araliya Uyana in Maligawatte, the Police said.
The Police said that they felt suspicious about the death and thus conducting further investigations. The body was brought to the Colombo National Hospital on the order of Aluthkade Magistrate's Court.
Video by Buddhi
Karu Tuesday, 2 January 2018 14:12
What is the tourist attraction in Maligawathe other than........
Reply : 4 19
Justica USA Tuesday, 2 January 2018 14:32
Why on earth did he go to the area, probably looking to buy drugs...Its nice to be adventureous but care should be taken when going to unknown places, especially while overseas...RIP.
Reply : 4 18
