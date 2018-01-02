Rs. 14.5 mn robbed in N' Eliya

Rs. 14.5 million was robbed from a private cigarette agency in Nuwera Eliya this morning.
Police said that three men in a three-wheeler had robbed the cash when it was being transported to the bank from the agency.
The robbers had blocked the lorry transporting the cash and smashed the window of the lorry using an iron bar.
The suspects had then thrown chili powder in the faces of the driver and cashier and stolen the cash.
Police said the suspects had also stolen a cheque valued at Rs. 370,000. The Nuwara Eliya Police are investigating the incident.(Darshana Sanjeewa)
Either inside collaborraton or infor that this cash transfer is regularly done in same manner like 10am every second day etc. Stupid company to send cash with two unarmed persons only.
I wonder whether Saradiel has been reincarnated!
