IGP's long wait at Sri Dalada Maligawa

Police Chief Pujith Jayasundara had to wait for a long time at the special guests gate leading to the special closet in the first floor where the Sacred Tooth Relic is deposited when he visited the Sri Dalada Maligawa to pay homage during the New Year.
The IGP who was dressed in a white sarong and a white long sleeved shirt carrying a tray of flowers had to wait there to enter the special closet as the gate was not opened.
After some time, he was able to enter and pay homage when the gate was opened. (J.A.L.Jayasinghe and Chandana Uduwawala)
Unchikun Tuesday, 2 January 2018 09:36
Lord Buddha was a greatest socialist the world has seen. So why these VIP gates?
Jagath Leanage Tuesday, 2 January 2018 09:40
He is the head of law enforcement . So why special privilege to him ?
ANTON Tuesday, 2 January 2018 09:41
SPECIAL GATES TO SRILANKAN TEMPLES, BUT THERE ARE NO SPECIAL GATES TO NIRVAANA.
