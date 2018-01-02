IGP's long wait at Sri Dalada Maligawa

2018-01-02 03:27:08

Police Chief Pujith Jayasundara had to wait for a long time at the special guests gate leading to the special closet in the first floor where the Sacred Tooth Relic is deposited when he visited the Sri Dalada Maligawa to pay homage during the New Year.

The IGP who was dressed in a white sarong and a white long sleeved shirt carrying a tray of flowers had to wait there to enter the special closet as the gate was not opened.

After some time, he was able to enter and pay homage when the gate was opened. (J.A.L.Jayasinghe and Chandana Uduwawala)