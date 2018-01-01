Fire at Singer Mega showroom

2018-01-01 23:47:00

A fire broke out at the Singer Mega showroom building at De Kretser Place in Colombo 4 on Duplication road, this evening, Colombo fire brigade sources said.

They said the four-storey building was completely gutted by the fire and five fire trucks were deployed to douse it.

They said within two hours the fire was completely doused. The cause for the fire had not been ascertained yet and the extent of damage was not determined.

The security guard at the Singer Mega building on duty said he only saw fire spreading from the ground floor. (Chaturanga Pradeep)

Pix by Kushan Pathiraja