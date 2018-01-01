Fire at Singer Mega showroom

A fire broke out at the Singer Mega showroom building at De Kretser Place in Colombo 4 on Duplication road, this evening, Colombo fire brigade sources said.
They said the four-storey building was completely gutted by the fire and five fire trucks were deployed to douse it.
They said within two hours the fire was completely doused. The cause for the fire had not been ascertained yet and the extent of damage was not determined.
The security guard at the Singer Mega building on duty said he only saw fire spreading from the ground floor. (Chaturanga Pradeep)
Pix by Kushan Pathiraja
southpaw Tuesday, 2 January 2018 01:03
The cause of the Fire was due to Fircracker thrown from a nearby apartment towards the Buildings generator which caused the Fire.
Unchikun Tuesday, 2 January 2018 01:14
Wake up the so called "SLS". These fires are due to dangerous fire work being sold in the market. It is a menace and should be regulated.
Ricardo Tuesday, 2 January 2018 07:07
The fire
ceylon Tuesday, 2 January 2018 09:08
findout the traitors who trying to destroy the industrial achievements of the country.singer is a great company. via DM Android App
Srilankan Tuesday, 2 January 2018 09:14
Insurance claim???
