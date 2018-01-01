Police remove MR cutouts at A'pura

The police have removed the cutouts and posters bearing the image of former president Mahinda Rajapaksa from a Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) office in Medawachchiya on the basis that it was unlawful to keep such items with the image of someone not belonging to the party.
SLPP Medawachchiya organizer K.H. Nandasena has lodged a complaint to the Elections Commissioner about this incident.
"Police personnel came to the office on Sunday and forcibly took away leaflets with Mr. Rajapaksa’s pictures saying it is unlawful to keep them. When we informed the Anuradhapura SP he said the action taken by the Police was correct. They said there was nothing wrong in having the pictures of party leader G.L.Peiris, the electoral organize and the candidate but it was illegal to use the picture of Mr. Rajapaksa who is not a member of the SLPP," Mr. Nandasena said.
He said the Anuradhapura Assistant Commissioner of elections when contacted said no such instructions had been given and asked the police not take such action until instructions were received.
SLPP district leader S.M.Chandrasena said any person can keep pictures of Mr. Rajapaksa who liberated the country from the terrorists and that his pictures could be used for the election if he wished.
Anuradhapura district MP Shehan Semasinghe said the government had got scared of Mr. Rajapaks's pictures. He said Mr. Rajapaksa had informed the Elections Commissioner that he had no objections about his pictures being used by the SLPP for the election campaign. (Dayaratna Embogama)
Scooby Doo Tuesday, 2 January 2018 09:00
Not only cutouts, this kind of toxic people should be removed from politics.
Reply : 25 40
ceylon Tuesday, 2 January 2018 09:05
why this totaly tainted retired man still runing around for power.his tine has gone.he is now trying to save himself from jail. via DM Android App
Reply : 42 62
Dhammika Tuesday, 2 January 2018 09:09
If MR is the main figure head of SLPP , He has to resign from the SLFP . Sadly the SLFP has not done what it should do ? . This is leading to the political chaos we encounter Today , Tomarrow and every day ! .
Reply : 22 50
Somapala Tuesday, 2 January 2018 09:23
Maithri was not a member of British-owned hansaya party at last presidential election but his cut out was there. UNP used his cut out at last general elections while he was not a member of Unp.
Reply : 9 56
voter Tuesday, 2 January 2018 09:30
Why can't the govt take action against MR for the bigger crimes he and his relative had perpetrated during their tenure. Instead of these.
Reply : 24 52
Puncha Tuesday, 2 January 2018 10:59
Because without MR , MY3 would have never become president.
Reply : 8 18
JS Silva Tuesday, 2 January 2018 11:44
And, Do they have a deal to safeguard each other???
Reply : 1 15
Manel Tuesday, 2 January 2018 09:45
Well done Police.
Reply : 12 24
Lord Wolfstein Tuesday, 2 January 2018 10:49
Only crooks advertise with pictures of criminals
Reply : 13 21
Casanova Tuesday, 2 January 2018 11:20
Even if it is lawful his cutouts should not be out there as it can scares off the children.
Reply : 10 21
daham Tuesday, 2 January 2018 11:36
Why this govt. so scared of Mahind's photograph even.
Reply : 11 17
BV Tuesday, 2 January 2018 14:56
No one is scared of him but he too has to obey the laws of the country.He is no Super Citizen.
Reply : 5 9
shanthapriya Tuesday, 2 January 2018 11:57
What about the pictures of lord buddha having at each and every party offices around the country
Reply : 7 6
modaya Tuesday, 2 January 2018 13:38
Moda prashana ahanna epa. Don't compare Religious figures with cheap politicians.
Reply : 2 10
Ruwan Tuesday, 2 January 2018 14:31
Hi Former President, resign from the SLFP and join the SLPP and prove that you have a back bone.
Reply : 3 7
Yahiya Tuesday, 2 January 2018 14:46
People need new generation in politics.
Reply : 1 9
