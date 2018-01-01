Four suspects arrested while in possession of conch shell

2018-01-01 18:28:34

Four suspects were arrested by the Wattala police with a left-curved conch shell called “Valampuri” valued Rs.40 million while on the way to be sold at Mabola,Wattala.

It has been described as being one of the most valuable conch shells found in the country in recent times.

A Police officer attached to the Wattala police who acted as a broker for a millionaire businessman in a foreign country made the arrest on a tip-off received by the station OIC, Chief Inspector Eric Perera.

The conch shell is 43 cm long, 16 cm in height and a circumference of 103 cm. It had 10 left-turned rings and weighed 1285 gm.

The four suspects are the residents from Maradana, Wellampitiya and Grandpass.

According to the information received by the police, suspects had brought the conch shell from Kinniya in Trincomalee. The suspects were produced in the Wattala Magistrate’s Court today.

The police said the investigations would be carried out after the records were received from National Aquatic Resources Agency (NARA).

A team of police officers led by OIC V. Ellagehave carried out this raid on the instructions of Western Province DIG Ajith Rohanaunder the supervision of Kelaniya Senior SP UpaliJayasinghe andASP J.M.P. Jayalath. (Lal S. Kumara)