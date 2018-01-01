Subscribe

TRC raids illegal FM radio station at D'gala

2018-01-01 17:27:06
An illegal FM radio station broadcasting from Deraniyagala was raided Sunday by Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) personnel.

TRC spokesman Kapila M. Gamage said the illegal broadcasting station was raided with the assistance of the after it was detected by modern searching devices.

“The main equipment which is need for radio broadcasting and several other supporting equipment were also seized. It is illegal to broadcast without a valid license issued by the TRC,” he said.

The Telecommunications Act No.25 of 1991 later amended by Act No.27 of 1996 states that it is illegal to broadcast radio frequencies without a valid broadcasting license and it is a punishable offence.

TRCSL Director General P.R.S.P. Jayathilake said several illegal radio stations were raided earlier and the people involved were produced in courts.

He said new automatic frequency detection equipment would be installed this year to detect any illegal radio broadcasting frequencies within a few minutes. (Chaturanga Pradeep)

