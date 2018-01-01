Subscribe

Bond report: President to make special statement

2018-01-01 14:02:35
President Maithripala Sirisena will make a special statement to the media on Wednesday in connection with the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) report on the Central Bank bond issue, the Presidential Media Division (PMD) said today.

  Comments - 7

  • Kiri Banda Monday, 1 January 2018 14:18

    Our own James Bond.....In sheer Sean Connary Dr No style. This is the biggest cover up of the Rajapakse - Cabraal hora deals.

    Milan Monday, 1 January 2018 15:42

    Interesting, our central bank was robed daylight and still people want to cover it blaming Mahinda Rjapakshe.

    M shanaz Monday, 1 January 2018 14:23

    මොනවා කියන්නද .ඡන්දයක් ලග එන නිසා එජාපයට ඡන්ද නොලැබෙන විදියට ඔහුගේ පක්ෂයට වාසිය ගන්නට ඔහු විසින් ඔසවපු කඩුවෙන් එජාපයේ කැලි දෙකඩ වෙන්නට කොටයි.එවැනි දෙයක් පමනයි ජනාධිපතිතුමාගේ කතාවෙන් බලාපොරොතු විය හැක්කේ ...

    Saman Monday, 1 January 2018 14:50

    We don't need statements which is targeted for election. We need actions.

    Premalal Monday, 1 January 2018 14:51

    Very few if any would be holding their breaths.

    Pramod Fernando Monday, 1 January 2018 14:54

    බැඳුම්කරේ කවුද කරේ - නැට්ටුවො ටික වහයි හොරේ - පලුවක් නෑ ගහපු බෙරේ - ණය සේරම අපේ කරේ

    Jagath Leanage Monday, 1 January 2018 16:09

    Without vasting time , why dont you give that reort to media ? Do you think that we cant read it and understand?

