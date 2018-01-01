Nuclear button is on my desk: Kim Jong-un

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un has said he has a nuclear launch button on his desk at all times so the US "will never be able to start a war".
In a televised new year speech, he said the entire US was within range of North Korean nuclear weapons, adding: "This is reality, not a threat."
But he also offered a potential olive branch to South Korea, suggesting he was "open to dialogue" .
North Korea may also send a team to the Winter Olympics in Seoul, he said.
When asked by reporters to respond to Mr Kim's threats, US President Donald Trump said, "we'll see, we'll see".
He was speaking at the sidelines of New Year's Eve celebrations at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
North Korea has come under increased sanctions over the past year because of its nuclear weapons programme and repeated testing of conventional missiles.
The politically isolated state has carried out six underground nuclear tests and has demonstrated missiles of increasing power.
In November, it tested the Hwasong-15, which achieved altitudes of around 4,475km (2,780 miles) - more than 10 times the height of the International Space Station. (BBC)
ANTON Monday, 1 January 2018 11:16
YES...... BUT OUR BOSS HAS BOND SCAM BOOKS ON HIS DESK.
Reply : 5 38
ANTON Monday, 1 January 2018 11:18
SIR WHY DON'T YOU TRY PRESSING THE BUTTON FIRST TO CHECK WHETHER IT WORKS OR NOT.
Reply : 9 34
ANTON Monday, 1 January 2018 11:22
SO THE FATE OF THIS WORLD IS IN HIS FINGERTIPS ?
Reply : 4 17
Arnold Monday, 1 January 2018 11:33
This is Karma. USA destroyed Iraq based on a fake news that Saddam has weapons of mass destruction. And this Kim buy makes all sorts of threats and tests the weapons on USA's face and they are unable to do anything except shiver in their pants.
Reply : 11 35
ANTON Monday, 1 January 2018 12:26
@ARNOLD, ARE YOU HIGH ON DRUGS OR JUST MENTALLY DERANGED?
Reply : 27 11
Coulton Monday, 1 January 2018 13:58
@Anton your hero World No1 terror state America's empire is over.
Reply : 4 15
ceylon Monday, 1 January 2018 12:12
china is behind all these troubles.comunist china behind pakiatan nuclear weapons.behind north korea nuclear wrapons.these are works of communist dictators. via DM Android App
Reply : 14 12
Pramod Fernando Monday, 1 January 2018 12:13
He is the powerful button among the world leaders. We have loose nuts as state leaders.
Reply : 2 13
BULLY. Monday, 1 January 2018 12:20
USA IS THREATENING THE WHOLE WORLD WITH ITS NEUCLEUR WEAPONS AND DESTROYED HIROSHIMA AND NAGASAKI. FURTHER DESTROYED VEITNAM IRAQ AFGANISTAN LIBYA AND .SYRIA. BUT NORTH KOREA A THREAT ONLY FOR BIG MOUTH TRUMP. via DM Android App
Reply : 9 17
daham Monday, 1 January 2018 14:48
Yes, that is the truth, but some who lick US boots can't agree.
Reply : 4 6
Chandi Monday, 1 January 2018 12:22
What a stupid moron..US has nuclear power to explode the world 3 times over..
Reply : 14 14
kumar Monday, 1 January 2018 15:27
This Lunatic is leading his country to self destruction.
Reply : 2 13
Jagath Leanage Monday, 1 January 2018 18:12
So press it.
Reply : 1 6
