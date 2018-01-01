Media Ethics: PM to sign proposal tomorrow

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will sign the proposal to present the gazette notification on media ethics to Parliament tomorrow, the prime minister's office said.
It said the document on media ethics in the follow up of the local government election has been prepared by the Elections Commission.
The PM's office said the Cabinet had approved the gazette notification and having it approved in Parliament would give the document on media ethics more impetus.
"It will be the responsibility of all media organizations to adhere to these ethics,” it said.
daham Monday, 1 January 2018 12:00
Yahapaalane seems to be so scared of media.
Reply : 9 7
Kiri Banda Monday, 1 January 2018 12:19
Why not present the much spoken of code of ethics for parliamentarians first. They top the unethical groups.
Reply : 0 14
Countryman Monday, 1 January 2018 13:01
What Media Ethics ! - Please bring ETHICS to the politics, it will then lead to media ethics effortlessly!
Reply : 2 18
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.