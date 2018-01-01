Media Ethics: PM to sign proposal tomorrow

2018-01-01 11:17:41

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will sign the proposal to present the gazette notification on media ethics to Parliament tomorrow, the prime minister's office said.

It said the document on media ethics in the follow up of the local government election has been prepared by the Elections Commission.

The PM's office said the Cabinet had approved the gazette notification and having it approved in Parliament would give the document on media ethics more impetus.

"It will be the responsibility of all media organizations to adhere to these ethics,” it said.