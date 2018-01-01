Jaffna, Mullaitivu deaths from natural cause: Epidemiology unit

2018-01-01 10:50:08

Recently reported suspecious deaths in Jaffna and Mullaitivu districts have occurred due to natural cause, and there is no mystery surrounding them, according to an inquiry conducted by the Epidemiology Unit said yesterday.

Health, Nutrition & Indigenous Medicine Minister Rajitha Senartne earlier ordered the Health Ministry's Epidemiology unit Director Anil Dissanayake to investigate into the suspicious deaths occured in Jaffna and Mullaitivu districts for around last three months.

During the preliminary investigation launched by the unit incolloarboration with the district health services officers it has been confirmed that the deaths were not caused by any epidemiology disease.

It said that all the death had been caused by clinically confirmed reasons according to the medical evidences collected.

Therefore Epidemiology Unit said the reports of the deaths occurred due to unidentified epidemiology situation was baseless and it was not scientifically proved. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)