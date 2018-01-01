Publish Bond report immediately: JVP

2018-01-01 10:02:05

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) yesterday said President Maithripala Sirisena should publish findings of the Bond Commission report immediately.

JVP General Secretary Tilvin Silva said President Sirisena should publish the report immediately and file legal action against those who have been held responsible for it.

“The President should also probe all other fraudulent deals and penalize those who are responsible for them," he said.

The report of the Commission appointed by the President to probe the bond issue was handed over to him on Saturday.

COPE Chairman JVP MP Sunil Handunnetti said the President should present it to Parliament.

“There is no use of only the President knowing. It should be disclosed to Parliament,” he said. (Yohan Perera)