Publish Bond report immediately: JVP

The Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) yesterday said President Maithripala Sirisena should publish findings of the Bond Commission report immediately.
JVP General Secretary Tilvin Silva said President Sirisena should publish the report immediately and file legal action against those who have been held responsible for it.
“The President should also probe all other fraudulent deals and penalize those who are responsible for them," he said.
The report of the Commission appointed by the President to probe the bond issue was handed over to him on Saturday.
COPE Chairman JVP MP Sunil Handunnetti said the President should present it to Parliament.
“There is no use of only the President knowing. It should be disclosed to Parliament,” he said. (Yohan Perera)
Jagath Leanage Monday, 1 January 2018 10:23
Do you think only president knows it ? How about p.m. He too knows the contents . Due to "sahajeewanaya" report will swept under the carpet .
Reply : 4 9
Sunil Monday, 1 January 2018 11:32
PM certainly knew the contents all along because he was well aware of what was going on from early 2015.
Reply : 2 8
Saman Monday, 1 January 2018 11:47
Exactly. Even Arjun Aloysiu, Ravi Karunanayaka already have the full report with them and also they may know that they are safe no matter what happens from here after.
Reply : 2 9
ANTON Monday, 1 January 2018 10:34
HANG ON MAN, THAT HAS TO BE EDITED FIRST.
Reply : 3 10
ceylon Monday, 1 January 2018 14:31
this talkers party only talk.they have authority to catch theives but didnt catch any one. via DM Android App
Reply : 4 5
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.