New Year dawns with brighter, bigger Full Moon

New Year dawns with a full moon which is 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than some of the full moons seen in the past, Director of Astronomy and Space Science Unit Dr. Chandana Jayaratne said in a statement yesterday.
Size and brightness of some of the full moons vary slightly from month to month because of the non-circular but elliptical shape of the Moon’s orbit around the Earth.
He said there would be some high tides but no earthquakes or natural disasters reported on such days in the past.
vasaliya Monday, 1 January 2018 10:07
Hope the dark side of the moon will dawn upon past and present thieves in politics....May thier robbed wealth be returned to the masses.....
Reply : 0 10
ANTON Monday, 1 January 2018 10:32
BUT HOW MANY PEOPLE KNOW THAT IT IS THE REFLECTION OF LIGHT GIVEN BY THE SUN.
Reply : 0 11
