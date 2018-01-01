Present Bond report to Parliament: Ministers to Prez

2018-01-01 06:40:15

Several Cabinet Ministers are reported to have requested President Maithripala Sirisena to publish the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) report on the Central Bank bond issue.

The report was handed over to the President on Saturday in keeping with the PCoI mandate.

They said it was advisable to present the report to Parliament.

“Once presented to Parliament, it becomes a public document and the people will know who is responsible for the scam which caused a huge financial loss to the government,” a minister said. (Kelum Bandara)