Present Bond report to Parliament: Ministers to Prez

Several Cabinet Ministers are reported to have requested President Maithripala Sirisena to publish the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) report on the Central Bank bond issue.
The report was handed over to the President on Saturday in keeping with the PCoI mandate.
They said it was advisable to present the report to Parliament.
“Once presented to Parliament, it becomes a public document and the people will know who is responsible for the scam which caused a huge financial loss to the government,” a minister said. (Kelum Bandara)
ceylon Monday, 1 January 2018 00:31
mahinda family safe with trillions.no casess for them.now sirisena must be on trial for these corruptions.find out how many billions sirisena earned from this cover up. via DM Android App
Reply : 4 21
kithsiri Monday, 1 January 2018 03:26
very reasonable as it must be aware the pua via DM Android App
Reply : 0 9
Mark Monday, 1 January 2018 06:51
How many could read and understand a report of learned men
Reply : 0 7
Missaka Monday, 1 January 2018 07:03
Give it to media to publish it to public. They are the main stakeholders of this money. Parliament is with full of jokers. They don't mind whatever happened to this money.
Reply : 1 14
daham Monday, 1 January 2018 08:07
President should strict action against all those who are responsible for bond scam to prove that his sword is not blunt.
Reply : 0 10
Jagath Leanage Monday, 1 January 2018 08:16
Earlier we thought prsident is a fearless man who do justice . Now, we think he is going to sweep this report under the carpet .
Reply : 0 9
Jagath Leanage Monday, 1 January 2018 08:50
In vain. Just another commission which wasted our precious time and money.
Reply : 1 8
Graham Monday, 1 January 2018 09:01
Saint like talking President will never present to parliament as he wants to save Yahapalana
Reply : 1 10
vasaliya Monday, 1 January 2018 10:12
Hey Dilly....sad after loosing your bread crumb provider?
Reply : 1 5
Joe Monday, 1 January 2018 12:01
And you think the guys who could not even pass o/l will understand|?
Reply : 0 3
Kiri Banda Monday, 1 January 2018 12:14
Maithreepala S to play lead role in next James Bond movie!
Reply : 0 3
