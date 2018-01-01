Subscribe

Present Bond report to Parliament: Ministers to Prez

2018-01-01 06:40:15
1
1154

Several Cabinet Ministers are reported to have requested President Maithripala Sirisena to publish the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) report on the Central Bank bond issue.

The report was handed over to the President on Saturday in keeping with the PCoI mandate.

They said it was advisable to present the report to Parliament.

“Once presented to Parliament, it becomes a public document and the people will know who is responsible for the scam which caused a huge financial loss to the government,” a minister said. (Kelum Bandara)

  Recommended Articles

‘We need to bring stability into the system’ – Hathurusingha

...

Rejection of nomination list: SLPP files petition in Court

Five Sri Lanka Poduj...

Toxic Tobacco Let’s drop the smoking habit !

Regardless of how we...

Two teenagers killed in motorcycle tragedy

Two teenagers who sa...

Begging in Colombo city prohibited from Jan.1st: Champika

Begging will be proh...

Pay tribute to your parents

...

  Comments - 1

  • Graham Monday, 1 January 2018 09:01

    Saint like talking President will never present to parliament as he wants to save Yahapalana

    Reply : 0       0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty