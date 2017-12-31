SLMC chairman using post to promote SAITM agenda: PUMS

The Parents’ Union of the Medical Students (PUMS) today expressed its displeasure over moves by Chairman of the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) Professor Colvin Gunaratne to use the office he holds to push forward the agenda of SAITM.
In a statement, PUMS Spokesman Dr. Nimal Karunasiri said it has been noticed that the Professor. Gunaratne is attempting to change the manner in which doctors are turned out by making it dependent on how much money one can spend through the offices of the SLMC that he heads.
He said a SLMC committee made up of pro-SAITM members was appointed by the doctor to get a secret report prepared by them passed, while threatening those who were against it.
Dr. Karunasiri also stated that the professor had allegedly carried out a coup when most of their members were out of the country on holiday. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)
Unchikun Sunday, 31 December 2017 18:33
Please start a fast unto death immediately and make it serious, and not a bluff.
Reply : 1 3
pali Sunday, 31 December 2017 19:07
We as public want no more troubles or interruptions over SAITM,balance minded,educated Dr harsha got the praise by public by solvingthe issue , according to president's directions,but madly proud and jelouse ,kiriella and other two pushing the country towards anarchy by working against president's wishes
Reply : 2 2
Kiri Banda Sunday, 31 December 2017 19:45
What luxury! MBBS at tax payers expense, then private (kade) practice and holidays overseas and who cares of the patients. Better have private medical education in Sri Lanka than see our children going to Nepal, Latvia, Bangalidesh, China etc etc spending so much foreign exchange. How many GMOA guys kids havd done this?Hippocrites all.
Reply : 0 5
AjithZ Sunday, 31 December 2017 20:00
Personally I still hope that private medical education will continue in Sri Lanka. That will improve the overall standard of the medical education and service in the country.
Reply : 0 5
dying patient Sunday, 31 December 2017 20:10
Yes, only GMOA doctors are allowed to make money.
Reply : 0 4
Lokka Sunday, 31 December 2017 20:30
So Dr.Karunasiri,, do you want our students to go abroad spending our valuable foreign exchange and get a degree whereas SAITM or any such private medical college in Sri Lanka can produce a doctor in this country itself? WHY ARE YOU SO UNPATRIOTIC?
Reply : 0 6
