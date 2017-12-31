SLMC chairman using post to promote SAITM agenda: PUMS

2017-12-31 17:53:46

The Parents’ Union of the Medical Students (PUMS) today expressed its displeasure over moves by Chairman of the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) Professor Colvin Gunaratne to use the office he holds to push forward the agenda of SAITM.

In a statement, PUMS Spokesman Dr. Nimal Karunasiri said it has been noticed that the Professor. Gunaratne is attempting to change the manner in which doctors are turned out by making it dependent on how much money one can spend through the offices of the SLMC that he heads.

He said a SLMC committee made up of pro-SAITM members was appointed by the doctor to get a secret report prepared by them passed, while threatening those who were against it.

Dr. Karunasiri also stated that the professor had allegedly carried out a coup when most of their members were out of the country on holiday. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)