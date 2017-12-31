625 Qurans seized; later released

The Kalpitiya Police yesterday seized 625 Qurans on that suspicion that they were meant to be distributed among the mosques in the area during the election period.
The police said the books were taken into custody from a house of a UNP candidate contesting the LG elections.
However, investigations had revealed that the Qurans had been sent by the candidate's brother who lives in Qatar for religious purposes.
Police said they were directed to release the Qurans after the matter was taken up by district election officials but the candidate had refused to take them back until after the election.
Meanwhile, 44 people were arrested on charges of election violations so far. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)
ceylon Sunday, 31 December 2017 17:13
separatist war is not that dangerous.but religious war will be hundreds of years war.if happenlanka will be poorest in world and killer zone forever. via DM Android App
Lankan Netizen Sunday, 31 December 2017 17:50
Yes! good job! Seize books, but leave the arrack and beer bottles distributed. Hats off to the candidate for refusing the books after it was seized and released.
sigirya Sunday, 31 December 2017 18:22
Excellent!!!. This is Sri Lanka!!! Confiscate books on the mere suspicion that Elections laws are going to be violated.
faito Sunday, 31 December 2017 18:34
before sil redi now quran
