Fire at storage complex in Wellampitiya

A fire broke out at a storage complex near the Orugodawatta Bridge in Wellampitiya a short while ago, the Fire Brigade said.
They said several vehicles from the Kotte and Colombo fire Brigade had been dispatched to the area to help douse the fire.
ceylon Sunday, 31 December 2017 16:34
