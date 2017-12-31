Subscribe

Fire at storage complex in Wellampitiya

2017-12-31 13:46:22
1
1395

A fire broke out at a storage complex near the Orugodawatta Bridge in Wellampitiya a short while ago, the Fire Brigade said.

They said several vehicles from the Kotte and Colombo fire Brigade had been dispatched to the area to help douse the fire.

  Comments - 1

  • ceylon Sunday, 31 December 2017 16:34

    any corruption files there. via DM Android App

    Reply : 1       1

