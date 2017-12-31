Subscribe

SL Navy arrests 13 Indian fishermen

2017-12-31 10:31:52
1
792

Thirteen Indian fishermen have been arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy for engaging in illegal fishing in the Sri Lankan territorial waters in the seas off Katchativu Island this morning.

Navy said a fast attack craft attached to the Northern Naval Command arrested  the fishermen along with two trawlers.

The arrested fishermen were brought to the naval base SLNS Uththara in Kankesanthurai while the trawlers had been taken to SLNS Elara in Kareinagar.

They were handed over to the Jaffna fisheries officials for onward legal action.

Earlier on December, 27 Indian fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy with five boats near Delft Island.

  Recommended Articles

‘We need to bring stability into the system’ – Hathurusingha

...

Rejection of nomination list: SLPP files petition in Court

Five Sri Lanka Poduj...

Toxic Tobacco Let’s drop the smoking habit !

Regardless of how we...

Two teenagers killed in motorcycle tragedy

Two teenagers who sa...

Begging in Colombo city prohibited from Jan.1st: Champika

Begging will be proh...

Pay tribute to your parents

...

  Comments - 1

  • ceylon Sunday, 31 December 2017 13:15

    navy arrestingdetention camps feeding them and president releasing them.i think these fishermen do this intentionaly to have a free holiday in lanka. via DM Android App

    Reply : 0       2

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty