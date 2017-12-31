Man shot dead by two gunmen in Kadawatha

A 37-year-old man was killed when two unidentified gunmen arrived in a motorcycle opened fired at him at Ranmuthugala in Kadawatha last night.
Police said the victim was shot while he was at his house. He succumbed to his injuries after admitted to the Ragama hospital. The Kadawatha Police are investigating to arrest the suspects.
