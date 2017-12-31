Subscribe

Man shot dead by two gunmen in Kadawatha

2017-12-31 09:30:09
0
123

A 37-year-old man was killed when two unidentified gunmen arrived in a motorcycle opened fired at him at Ranmuthugala in Kadawatha last night.

Police said the victim was shot while he was at his house. He succumbed to his injuries after admitted to the Ragama hospital. The Kadawatha Police are investigating to arrest the suspects.

  Recommended Articles

How Skanda picked Hathuru's steely determination

As a 12-year-old, ...

Rejection of nomination list: SLPP files petition in Court

Five Sri Lanka Poduj...

Toxic Tobacco Let’s drop the smoking habit !

Regardless of how we...

Two teenagers killed in motorcycle tragedy

Two teenagers who sa...

Begging in Colombo city prohibited from Jan.1st: Champika

Begging will be proh...

Pay tribute to your parents

...

  Comments - 0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty