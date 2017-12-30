Chandrika can't comment on UNP-SLFP MoU - Susil

Former President Chandrika Kumaratunga who did not support the UPFA during the previous parliamentary election has no right whatsoever to decide on extending the term of national government, senior minister Susil Premajayantha said.
He said that he rejected the statement made by JO MP Dullas Allahapperuma that MS. Kumaratunga had advised the SLFP to extend the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the SLFP and the UNP on the national government.
The minister said the MoU ended on December 31 and that a decision on its fate would be taken after the LG elections on February 10, 2018.(Nimal Kodithuwakku)
ananda Saturday, 30 December 2017 18:48
Why cant she advise the two parties as she was one of the main parties instrumental in throwing out MR and installing Maithri. via DM Android App
Reply : 2 8
Buddhi Perera Saturday, 30 December 2017 19:08
His Master's Voice
Reply : 1 1
Sarath Saturday, 30 December 2017 19:26
Don't talk rubbish Susil! You didn't support Maithri at Presidential Election but have now cosied upto him.Bootlickers are the same, only the owners of the boots change!
Reply : 0 6
Kadiya Saturday, 30 December 2017 19:41
Ungrateful remark from one of Chandrika's then blue eyed boys!!!
Reply : 0 6
Park Saturday, 30 December 2017 19:48
What a joke? If the SLFPers who did not support President Sirisena can now hang on to the "Sirisena Pote", whats wrong in Chandrika who is a Senior Leader (office bearer) commenting on SLFP-UNP relationship?
Reply : 0 6
