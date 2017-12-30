Chandrika can't comment on UNP-SLFP MoU - Susil

2017-12-30 15:35:27

Former President Chandrika Kumaratunga who did not support the UPFA during the previous parliamentary election has no right whatsoever to decide on extending the term of national government, senior minister Susil Premajayantha said.

He said that he rejected the statement made by JO MP Dullas Allahapperuma that MS. Kumaratunga had advised the SLFP to extend the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the SLFP and the UNP on the national government.



The minister said the MoU ended on December 31 and that a decision on its fate would be taken after the LG elections on February 10, 2018.(Nimal Kodithuwakku)