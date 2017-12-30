Bond report handed over to President

2017-12-30 13:35:00

The final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) into the Bond Issuance of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has been handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena today.

The Commission’s Chairman Justice K.T. Chitrasiri handed over the report when the Commission members met the President at the President’s Office this afternoon, the President’s Media division said.

Meanwhile, informed sources said that the President was expected to hand over the report to the Attorney General’s Department.

The Commission was appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena to begin an inquiry into the issuance of Bonds that took place during the time period February 1, 2015, to March 31, 2016.

Video by Buddhi