Bond report handed over to President

The final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) into the Bond Issuance of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka has been handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena today.
The Commission’s Chairman Justice K.T. Chitrasiri handed over the report when the Commission members met the President at the President’s Office this afternoon, the President’s Media division said.
Meanwhile, informed sources said that the President was expected to hand over the report to the Attorney General’s Department.
The Commission was appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena to begin an inquiry into the issuance of Bonds that took place during the time period February 1, 2015, to March 31, 2016.
Video by Buddhi
Lion Saturday, 30 December 2017 14:09
We would like to see this hope it will be published soon
Reply : 5 38
ceylon Saturday, 30 December 2017 14:16
sirisena trying to cover up trillion worth corruptions.three years gone still he is protecting and cover up he involved rajapaksa roberies. via DM Android App
Reply : 19 53
Lankaputha Saturday, 30 December 2017 14:18
So what is going to happen now?? Waste of time and money. Will take him 2/3 years to make a decision . by the time his term will finish and he will be gone.
Reply : 5 44
Gayan Sunday, 31 December 2017 09:57
So we can expect RW RK and Allocious in jail soon?
Reply : 4 13
Psycho Sunday, 31 December 2017 13:09
Where is Jamis? Bond thamai.
Reply : 1 3
Sincere Sunday, 31 December 2017 14:27
He must be busy now in sharpening his sword!
Reply : 1 4
Hanuma Sunday, 31 December 2017 15:52
Bond report handed over to Gramasewaniladhari!
Reply : 2 5
Jagath fdo Sunday, 31 December 2017 16:18
I bet u nothing will happen to them in trial.......
Reply : 0 7
chandra Sunday, 31 December 2017 16:29
Is it Bond report or Mada report ?
Reply : 5 2
Mason Sunday, 31 December 2017 17:02
Anxiously awaiting the publication of the report and implementation asap.
Reply : 0 1
Be Fair Sunday, 31 December 2017 19:58
and............... they lived happily ever after
Reply : 0 0
