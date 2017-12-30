Alleged clearing of forests -- Environmentalist wants matter probed

Environmentalist and Environmental Conservation Trust Director Sajeewa Chamikara yesterday requested President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to appoint a Commission to probe the alleged clearing of forests by State Minister Palitha Range Bandara.
Mr. Chamikara alleged that the state minister was connected to illegal acquisition of lands that were within the Thabbowa Forest Reserve and constructing a hotel there and also clearing the Wanniyagama Forest Reserve for the purpose of setting up a large-scale commercial plantation.
He said the state minister had violated the Flora and Fauna Act, the National Environmental Act, the Wayamba Province Environmental Statute, the Irrigation Act and the State Land Ordinance by engaging in these illegal activities and therefore these matters had to be probed.
“We request the President and the Prime Minister to probe the destruction of forests in the recent past” Mr. Chamikara said and urged the Wildlife Conservation Department and the Coast Conservation Department to intervene and stop these activities until the matter was probed.
The state minister's denied the allegations saying they were absurd. (Thilanka Kankarathna)
stardust Saturday, 30 December 2017 12:13
looks like a dirty game . It cant be so difficult to assemble the facts. Sack him and arrest him and Bathiudeen too...... via DM Android App
ANTON Saturday, 30 December 2017 12:36
IF TARZAN WAS BORNE IN SRILANKA ONCE AGAIN, WHAT WOULD HE DO......... WHERE ARE OUR LOCAL TARZANS ...... NOT TARZANKHANS.
Raj Saturday, 30 December 2017 12:49
Focus on the core issue and crime,When Gov wanted to take action against Mahinda and Wimal they funded an attack against UNP MP Ravi -When Gov wanted to take action against Rizhard Badudeen someone now diverting the issue to another minister -This is the main issue and political game to divert people on confusing them with new issues,.First come first : take action against Badurdeen, keep this new issue on halt / take a stay order from courts and continue with investigations on Mahinda and Rishard for the bigger crime. dont get diverted.
daham Saturday, 30 December 2017 18:59
What a foolish statement. Gov. can investigate not only one or two but even a dozen of allegations at the same time. Gov has resources to do that.
Suresh Saturday, 30 December 2017 13:03
Where were all you people all this time?
SL Saturday, 30 December 2017 13:24
People shall voice together to protect the at least the available forest reserves and the hill country forests.Otherwise this country will soon dried up and people will have to suffer a lot due to lack of defenestration of up country hill is at its peak now.need an immediate action.Hope Muslims in this country will support the cause rather than making it a communal issue.This man has no ethnic boundaries for hims Badiyudeen and Range Bandara are similar criminals.
