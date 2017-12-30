Alleged clearing of forests -- Environmentalist wants matter probed

2017-12-30 11:21:12

Environmentalist and Environmental Conservation Trust Director Sajeewa Chamikara yesterday requested President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe to appoint a Commission to probe the alleged clearing of forests by State Minister Palitha Range Bandara.

Mr. Chamikara alleged that the state minister was connected to illegal acquisition of lands that were within the Thabbowa Forest Reserve and constructing a hotel there and also clearing the Wanniyagama Forest Reserve for the purpose of setting up a large-scale commercial plantation.

He said the state minister had violated the Flora and Fauna Act, the National Environmental Act, the Wayamba Province Environmental Statute, the Irrigation Act and the State Land Ordinance by engaging in these illegal activities and therefore these matters had to be probed.

“We request the President and the Prime Minister to probe the destruction of forests in the recent past” Mr. Chamikara said and urged the Wildlife Conservation Department and the Coast Conservation Department to intervene and stop these activities until the matter was probed.

The state minister's denied the allegations saying they were absurd. (Thilanka Kankarathna)