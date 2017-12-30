SLFP-SLPP coalition possible at LG bodies: Isura

Western Province Chief Minister Isura Devapriya yesterday said that there is a prospect of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) joining the Joint Opposition backed Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) in order to maintain a majority at Local Government (LG) government bodies.
He said that there was no other alternative for these two parties to govern LG bodies where no political party secures a majority.
“There is nothing special in this reunion. The JO is also against the United National Party (UNP) whereas we are also following an anti-UNP policy,” he added.
ananda Saturday, 30 December 2017 18:44
This man is talking bullshit as SLPP has already violated the SLFP cdonstitution and all thode members need to be sacked from the party. via DM Android App
Reply : 1 4
Saman Saturday, 30 December 2017 19:19
This is called political prostitution. UNP-SLFP from one side and SLFP-SLPP from the other side.
Reply : 0 7
ceylon Saturday, 30 December 2017 19:31
this is useless.people list confidence for unp bexause this stupid slfp coalision.get rid of these fools and unp form a new government with others. via DM Android App
Reply : 0 7
