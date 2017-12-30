Subscribe

SLFP-SLPP coalition possible at LG bodies: Isura

2017-12-30 18:50:08
3
651

Western Province Chief Minister Isura Devapriya yesterday said that there is a prospect of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) joining the Joint Opposition backed Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) in order to maintain a majority at Local Government (LG) government bodies.

He said that there was no other alternative for these two parties to govern LG bodies where no political party secures a majority.

“There is nothing special in this reunion. The JO is also against the United National Party (UNP) whereas we are also following an anti-UNP policy,” he added.

  Recommended Articles

How Skanda picked Hathuru's steely determination

As a 12-year-old, ...

Rejection of nomination list: SLPP files petition in Court

Five Sri Lanka Poduj...

Toxic Tobacco Let’s drop the smoking habit !

Regardless of how we...

Two teenagers killed in motorcycle tragedy

Two teenagers who sa...

Begging in Colombo city prohibited from Jan.1st: Champika

Begging will be proh...

Pay tribute to your parents

...

  Comments - 3

  • ananda Saturday, 30 December 2017 18:44

    This man is talking bullshit as SLPP has already violated the SLFP cdonstitution and all thode members need to be sacked from the party. via DM Android App

    Reply : 1       4

    Saman Saturday, 30 December 2017 19:19

    This is called political prostitution. UNP-SLFP from one side and SLFP-SLPP from the other side.

    Reply : 0       7

    ceylon Saturday, 30 December 2017 19:31

    this is useless.people list confidence for unp bexause this stupid slfp coalision.get rid of these fools and unp form a new government with others. via DM Android App

    Reply : 0       7

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty