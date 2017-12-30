Politicos may cross over; not people - MR

While claiming that it was unavoidable to stop the political party members crossing over, former President Mahinda Rajapaksa said that many of these members would be standing against the Government.
Addressing the media following an event held in Colombo on Thursday, former President Rajapaksa said that several members were leaving their party since they were unable to get what they had expected.
“It cannot be stopped. However, many of them would stand against the Government. One or two members attached to these political parties may cross over. But people would not do so,” he added.
He said it was crystal clear that a huge gap had now been created between the anti-Government and pro-Government political parties.
He also said that there was a clear gap in between them and added that it would continue.
“It is up to people to understand this situation. People are being oppressed with the high cost of living and the Government is in an attempt to divide the country.
The use of drugs has also increased,” he added. (Kalathma Jayawardhane)
Unchikun Saturday, 30 December 2017 12:17
Hello, I agree with you. The people are human. Politicians are worse than a the worst animals. They are blood suckers. You and you men lead this pack. I am off to the Dehiwela Zoo to enjoy the day in sanity.
Reply : 0 30
Regeneration Saturday, 30 December 2017 12:30
Well... People do. If not, you were still stealing the public money by calling you the president.
Reply : 0 26
Summa Saturday, 30 December 2017 12:32
He wants to be on the media limelight everyday. Thinks good or bad publicity is publicity anyway. He'll find some issue to comment day and night and our media losers too beg for them to say something. One time it was Merwyn now MR. What good has JO done for last 3 years ? A village club does a better service for the society than the JO lot.
Reply : 0 23
ANTON Saturday, 30 December 2017 12:33
HOPE YOU UNDERSTOOD THAT MAJORITY OF YOUR ASSISTANTS ARE TRIPLE HEADED , TRIPLE TONGUE IDIOTS WITHOUT A BACKBONE, WITH THE INCLUSION OF SOME OF YOUR CLOSE FAMILY MEMBERS. SIR WE ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING SOME NEW NICE ROADS SOON, HAPPY NEW YEAR. ------ YOURS OBEDIENT, ENVIRONMENTAL FRIENDLY , ANIMAL LOVER ---- ANTA.
Reply : 0 12
KOLA KOTIYA Saturday, 30 December 2017 12:38
ALL THESE POLITICIANS SAME. OUR COUNTRY WILL NEVER DEVELOP . EITHER WE MUST HAND OVER THE COUNTRY BACK TO BRITISH TO RULE. THOUGH WE CELEBRATE INDEPENDENCE IN 1948 BRITISH MUST CELEBRATE INDEPENDENCE AS THEY GOT THE INDEPENDENCE FM SRI LANKA
Reply : 1 16
Man Saturday, 30 December 2017 12:44
Of course, MR came to power and reduced the prices of all commodities, in 2005 which CBK couldn't do, with the aid of Helping Hambanthota.
Reply : 8 5
Sincere Saturday, 30 December 2017 12:45
Now he is talking. He did not say this when so many former UNP'yrs jumped into his government. Compared to his, our memory is still strong.
Reply : 0 19
Yahiya Saturday, 30 December 2017 12:47
Man must have a principle
Reply : 0 11
Dinesh Saturday, 30 December 2017 13:17
Exactly. The voting masses are with you.
Reply : 20 5
Lion Saturday, 30 December 2017 13:18
The man lying and deceiving this nation has come out with a truth . So all this people who have become slaves to the party irrespective of what the party does remain with the party . So who changes government the floating vote. So MR And my 3 will not stand a chance.
Reply : 2 7
Sincere Saturday, 30 December 2017 13:18
Then to whom once you kept your saloon door opened?
Reply : 0 12
Farook Saturday, 30 December 2017 13:21
I think your party has to fire on all cylinders come January and highlight the issues
Reply : 15 1
Keith Saturday, 30 December 2017 13:30
Then why did u engineer mass case defections when u were the president....pot calling the kettle black
Reply : 0 18
Unchikun Saturday, 30 December 2017 13:40
Sir, a huge gap has formed between the currupt and non currupt. Not too sure about this government and anti government. By the was I am one of those people you may be referring to. If you are referring to currupt people, rule me out.
Reply : 0 4
Patriot Saturday, 30 December 2017 13:57
Fill the pocket of people with money, they will cross over.
Reply : 0 18
ananda Saturday, 30 December 2017 18:54
Your days are gone and you need to rest at Madulane as you have been rejected by the people and the third is nearing. via DM Android App
Reply : 1 2
ceylon Saturday, 30 December 2017 19:32
you also crossed to slpp. via DM Android App
Reply : 1 2
Kadiya Saturday, 30 December 2017 19:37
Exactly the point-people will stick to their 2015 choice in the next election too!
Reply : 1 2
