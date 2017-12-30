Subscribe

1,041 labourers to remove posters, cutouts

2017-12-30 16:05:20
1
649

Additional labourers had been deployed to every Police station across the country to remove posters and cutouts put up for the upcoming Local Government elections, the Police said yesterday.

Spokesperson to the Police Media Unit told the Daily Mirror that a total of 1,041 labourers were deployed to remove posters and cutouts.

“Following, three labourers will be deployed to main Police Stations whereas two labourers will be deployed to other stations across the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya told the Daily Mirror that the EC welcomed the Police move. (Kalathma Jayawardhane)

  Recommended Articles

How Skanda picked Hathuru's steely determination

As a 12-year-old, ...

Rejection of nomination list: SLPP files petition in Court

Five Sri Lanka Poduj...

Toxic Tobacco Let’s drop the smoking habit !

Regardless of how we...

Two teenagers killed in motorcycle tragedy

Two teenagers who sa...

Begging in Colombo city prohibited from Jan.1st: Champika

Begging will be proh...

Pay tribute to your parents

...

  Comments - 1

  • Lokka Saturday, 30 December 2017 18:36

    Why use public funds to remove posters. There is already supposed to be a ban on displaying posters.

    Reply : 0       0

Add comment

Comments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.
Name is required

Email is required
Comment cannot be empty