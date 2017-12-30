1,041 labourers to remove posters, cutouts

2017-12-30 16:05:20

Additional labourers had been deployed to every Police station across the country to remove posters and cutouts put up for the upcoming Local Government elections, the Police said yesterday.

Spokesperson to the Police Media Unit told the Daily Mirror that a total of 1,041 labourers were deployed to remove posters and cutouts.

“Following, three labourers will be deployed to main Police Stations whereas two labourers will be deployed to other stations across the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya told the Daily Mirror that the EC welcomed the Police move. (Kalathma Jayawardhane)