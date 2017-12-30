Bulldozing stupa in Sampur: suspects get bail

Two suspects, who had been apprehended over bulldozing the Sudaikuda stupa in Sampur had been released on bail by the Muttur Magistrate Court yesterday, the Police said.
They said the suspects, who were accused of bulldozing the stupa in Sudaikuda, Sampur were arrested after an investigation conducted by the Muttur Police.
The Police said the operator of the bulldozer and the driver of the lorry had met with accidents last Tuesday (26), in Chilaw and Trincomalee.
The driver of the lorry is under treatment in the Trincomalee Hospital in critical condition.
Meanwhile, the Police said they had imposed strict regulations in the area to conserve the rest of stupas after the incident. (Sheain Fernandopulle)
Lokka Saturday, 30 December 2017 18:21
The moment the culprits were arrested they have been given bail!! This is how the law in this country works. Destruction of archaeological sites should be a non-bailable offense and punishment should be the death penalty.
Reply : 2 4
Nash Saturday, 30 December 2017 19:37
The gov. Should punish all these culprits n preserve all those archeological sites in the Island. It's strange that all those wise men are silent.
Reply : 1 4
Parakum Saturday, 30 December 2017 19:50
Unfortunately we are not in a position to protect archaeological sites.Best solution is to handover these sites properly to the forces.If not nothing will remain in next 10 years.Even though constitutional changes come archaeological sector should be remain with central government.
Reply : 2 3
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.