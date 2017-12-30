Bulldozing stupa in Sampur: suspects get bail

2017-12-30 14:34:13

Two suspects, who had been apprehended over bulldozing the Sudaikuda stupa in Sampur had been released on bail by the Muttur Magistrate Court yesterday, the Police said.

They said the suspects, who were accused of bulldozing the stupa in Sudaikuda, Sampur were arrested after an investigation conducted by the Muttur Police.

The Police said the operator of the bulldozer and the driver of the lorry had met with accidents last Tuesday (26), in Chilaw and Trincomalee.

The driver of the lorry is under treatment in the Trincomalee Hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the Police said they had imposed strict regulations in the area to conserve the rest of stupas after the incident. (Sheain Fernandopulle)