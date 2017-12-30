Bond report to President today

2017-12-30 06:05:26

The final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) into the Bond Issuance of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka is to be handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena today, informed sources said.

They also said that the President was expected to hand over the report to the Attorney General’s Department.

When the Daily Mirror contacted Secretary to the Commission Sumathipala Udugamasuriya said the final report of the Commission would be handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena before December 31.

The Commission was appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena to begin an inquiry into the issuance of Bonds that took place during the time period February 1, 2015, to March 31, 2016.

“The report that is to be handed over to President Sirisena was compiled based on the evidence gathered by the PCoI after a process since the Commission was appointed,” Udugamasuriya added. (Sheain Fernandopulle)