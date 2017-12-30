Bond report to President today

The final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry (PCoI) into the Bond Issuance of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka is to be handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena today, informed sources said.
They also said that the President was expected to hand over the report to the Attorney General’s Department.
When the Daily Mirror contacted Secretary to the Commission Sumathipala Udugamasuriya said the final report of the Commission would be handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena before December 31.
The Commission was appointed by President Maithripala Sirisena to begin an inquiry into the issuance of Bonds that took place during the time period February 1, 2015, to March 31, 2016.
“The report that is to be handed over to President Sirisena was compiled based on the evidence gathered by the PCoI after a process since the Commission was appointed,” Udugamasuriya added. (Sheain Fernandopulle)
Unchikun Saturday, 30 December 2017 06:54
There was very little fireworks for Xmas. I hope this will trigger fireworks in our society. We do hope the media will give an unbiased commentary of the progress.
Reply : 0 2
Peter Saturday, 30 December 2017 07:09
Does the President have sufficient knowledge of English to understand the Bond report. What about Banking, economics and the operations of the Bond schemes.This is another farce by the President to cover his arse and escape from responsibilites to the country.We will soon become mad when corrupted President and his goons run the country and become Robbing Hoods.
Reply : 0 2
Jagath Leanage Saturday, 30 December 2017 07:37
Everything will be relieved . But we have doubts whether the culprits will be punished ?
Reply : 0 4
Sambo Saturday, 30 December 2017 07:56
We request the president to take stern action against those who have cheated immaterial of their political backgrounds. Please make sure they returned all the monies they have stolen and punish them with jail sentences if not the public will punish you.
Reply : 0 3
Yeti Saturday, 30 December 2017 08:02
Bond reports to M!!!
Reply : 0 0
Tharuni Saturday, 30 December 2017 08:34
If he gets the crooks arrested his party will have a fair chance at the LG polls...
Reply : 0 3
Thilak Saturday, 30 December 2017 08:55
Now is the time Mr. President to win back the eroding public confidence over you. I sincerely hope that this wouldn't end as another 1000 rupee fine for failure to declare assets.
Reply : 0 3
