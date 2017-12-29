Urea from Pakistan

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had promised to send a consignment of 40,000 metric tons of urea fertilizer to Sri Lanka immediately, President Maithripala Sirisena said today.
Addressing UPFA and SLFP candidates who contest at the February 10th LG polls under the betel leaf or had symbol at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium yesterday he said that there was a shortage of urea these days and that he had spoken to Pakistan Prime Minister Abbasi for help. (Sandun A Jayasekera)
Ranjan Saturday, 30 December 2017 06:28
No point getting any fertilizer after the season. Already season has started. Now no need return the fertilizer get that for Yala in Marcch/April.
Reply : 0 0
Ranjan Saturday, 30 December 2017 06:44
No point getting fertilizer after the season. Get the fertilizer for Yala in March/April. Hope brain is in correct place.
Reply : 0 0
Eds Saturday, 30 December 2017 08:07
Damn shame. Too little, too late.Is this the job of a government to wait till the last moment, wait for a crisis to happen and then run around like a headless chicken?Already 10000s of Heactres have been rendered useless ..... now come the next rice shortage, are they gonna blame this on the weather, Rajapaksha or devine interference?Jeez ......
Reply : 0 0
Prabath Saturday, 30 December 2017 08:54
Rice from Bangladesh. Coconut from China. Fertilizer from Pakistan. Why do we need a government then? Even I can order fertilizer from Pakistan.
Reply : 1 1
Buwa Saturday, 30 December 2017 08:56
Man people had more and enough fertilizer at subsidized prices before you decided to take the reign which obviously you are not good at. Just abolish the presidency and go home like you promised.
Reply : 0 1
