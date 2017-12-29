Urea from Pakistan

2017-12-29 21:14:36

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had promised to send a consignment of 40,000 metric tons of urea fertilizer to Sri Lanka immediately, President Maithripala Sirisena said today.

Addressing UPFA and SLFP candidates who contest at the February 10th LG polls under the betel leaf or had symbol at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium yesterday he said that there was a shortage of urea these days and that he had spoken to Pakistan Prime Minister Abbasi for help. (Sandun A Jayasekera)