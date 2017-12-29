Two foreigners pulled in by strong currents die

2017-12-29 20:20:39

A Dutch woman and a Poland national succumbed to the injuries they suffered after they were pulled into the deep sea by strong currents off Koggala in Habaraduwa and Thalpe in two separate incidents today, the Police said.

They said the 67-year-old female tourist from the Netherlands was pulled into the sea by strong currents while swimming in the Koggala sea. Although she was rescued by the lifesavers, she died on admission to hospital.

In Thalpe, a 53-year-old Poland tourist was rescued by residents while he was pulled into the sea. He also died on admission to hospital, the Habaraduwa Police said.

The autopsies of the two victims were performed at the Karapitiya Hospital, the Police said. (Sumathipala Diyagahage)