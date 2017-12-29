Details of tainted candidates given to IGP

2017-12-29 22:37:45

The PAFFREL today handed over the details of the candidates who had corruption charges against them to IGP Pujith Jayasundera.

The People’s Action for Free and Fair Election (PAFFREL) handed over the details received to the March 12 Movement.

PAFFREL Executive Director Rohana Hettiarachchi requested the IGP to inquire into the charges against the candidates when they met the IGP regarding holding a violence-free election.

He also asked the IGP to look into the matter of the political parties, which conducted rallies during the last day of the nominations.

During the meeting, PAFFREL officials also discussed the deployment of observers in the polling centres.

Mr. Hettiarachchi said that PAFFREL would give its fullest cooperation for holding a free and fair election. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)