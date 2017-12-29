Details of tainted candidates given to IGP

The PAFFREL today handed over the details of the candidates who had corruption charges against them to IGP Pujith Jayasundera.
The People’s Action for Free and Fair Election (PAFFREL) handed over the details received to the March 12 Movement.
PAFFREL Executive Director Rohana Hettiarachchi requested the IGP to inquire into the charges against the candidates when they met the IGP regarding holding a violence-free election.
He also asked the IGP to look into the matter of the political parties, which conducted rallies during the last day of the nominations.
During the meeting, PAFFREL officials also discussed the deployment of observers in the polling centres.
Mr. Hettiarachchi said that PAFFREL would give its fullest cooperation for holding a free and fair election. (Thilanka Kanakarathna)
lion Saturday, 30 December 2017 06:35
this fellow will put this in his drawer and that is the end of it/
Reply : 0 1
Eds Saturday, 30 December 2017 07:57
PAFFREL is over stepping their mandate. It is neither a criminal/civil investigative body nor a body legally empowered to file charges or promote or prompt charges against anyone.We all want clean candidates, that's for sure but it has to be done within the legal frame work.Just because someone gets accused by the courts or someone gets accused via social media, that person doesn't become a criminal untill proven in a court of law, in a free and fair manner as per our constitution vis a vis our justice system.This is wrong. Just imagine, if someone accuses you of wrong doing which hasn't been proven, would you like your name going to the Law Bending IGP out of all people?
Reply : 2 2
dulan Saturday, 30 December 2017 09:04
Surely PAFFRAL should release this to the public so that they can refrain from voting for them? IGP will do sweet nothing
Reply : 0 2
Unchikun Saturday, 30 December 2017 09:08
It is not only the IGP that will vote at the next elections. As such make public this list. Why hide? Something is fishy .
Reply : 0 1
Add commentComments will be edited (grammar, spelling and slang) and authorized at the discretion of Daily Mirror online. The website also has the right not to publish selected comments.