Aussie PM fined $250 for not wearing a lifejacket

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has been fined $250 for not wearing a lifejacket while steering his inflatable dinghy near his Point Piper mansion on Sydney Harbour, the Guardian reported.
The prime minister was photographed at the helm of the motorised dinghy by the Australian newspaper on Wednesday. He was wearing a red rashvest but no lifejacket, a breach of New South Wales maritime regulations.
Turnbull said he was only moving the boat 20m between a jetty and the beach next to the house he shares with his wife Lucy while at home over Christmas.
After reports accompanying the photograph noted his breach of regulations, Turnbull said in a Facebook post the first he had learned of the rule was when he called Maritime Services.
“The rules can often seem very technical, but they are there to keep us safe and we should all comply with them,” he said.
“So lesson learned; I will make sure I always wear a life jacket in my dinghy regardless of how close I am to the shore, just as I always do on my kayak.”
Maritime Services investigated the incident and on Friday delivered a $250 fine. A spokesman for Turnbull said the fine would be paid.
Angus Mitchell, executive director of NSW Maritime, said the incident was a “timely reminder” of the need for safety on the water.
“We want to ensure everyone enjoys their break and gets home safely this summer so please, wear a lifejacket and take care on our waterways,” he said.
Sunil Friday, 29 December 2017 17:30
What a good lesson for our moron MPs and ministers?
Sincere Friday, 29 December 2017 17:34
Now Australians are copying us!!
ceylon Friday, 29 December 2017 17:36
srilanka is 1000 years behind australia for this kind of rule of law.what a worderfull country.australians can very proud of their government. via DM Android App
DPerera Friday, 29 December 2017 18:11
I have seen photos of our dignitaries traveling on vehicles during ceremonial opening of bridges/highways without wearing seat-belts. Never heard of any police action against them.
Dhammika Friday, 29 December 2017 18:21
It happens DOWN UNDER but here the person who fines will have to go UNDER GROUND AND WILL DISAPPEAR .( Hopefully not in a white van now )
Martin Milton Friday, 29 December 2017 18:35
Oh yes! one would be waiting for aeons for this manner of Law enforcement on ANY politician in Sri Lanka or for that matter in many South Asian nations. These are the REAL principles South Asian nations MUST adopt but they probably never will. MM
Sofia Friday, 29 December 2017 19:08
Real yahapalanaya at work. Democracy at its best. Law and Order in real terms - unlike our Low and Odour with selective application.
Kumara Dharmarathne Friday, 29 December 2017 19:20
I can remember,few weeks back Australian PM,Hon. Malcolm Turnbull visited Sri Lanka and stayed for few days in the country. I am sure during his stay,he must have been influenced by Sri lankan violations of regulations here. However,poor guy got fined.
karthik Friday, 29 December 2017 19:21
Poor Aussie PM. He has failed to take tuition from our politicians to handle such situations.
Gamarala Friday, 29 December 2017 19:35
We in Sri Lanka have a long, long way to go before we come to the level of Western liberal democracies, where everyone is equal before the laws of the land. This is a prime example.
